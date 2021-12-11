Regent Park: 2 bizmen shot at during wee hours

New Delhi: Two persons sustained bullet injuries during a shootout in Regent Park area during the wee hours of Friday.



A miscreant was arrested in connection with the incident.

According to sources, around 4:15 am on Friday two businessmen of construction materials were unloading a sand laden truck at Tentultala of South Anandapally.

It had been alleged that a notorious criminal of the area—identified as Victor Bhattacharya—arrived at the spot and got involved in an altercation with businessmen, identified as Pankaj Saha and Avijit Mallick, over supply of construction materials.

After a few minutes, a scuffle broke out between Bhattacharya and the businessmen. Suddenly, Bhattacharya brought out a pistol and fired two rounds which hit Saha on his upper abdomen and Mallick's lower abdomen. Immediately after the incident, Bhattacharya and his associates fled from the spot.

Local people heard the gunshot and came out of their homes. Saha and Mallick were rushed to SSKM hospital, where they had been admitted.

Meanwhile, Regent Park police station was informed. Cops picked up Bhattacharya within a few hours of the incident. At night, a few other suspects were also rounded up.

While arresting Bhattacharya, cops found he was also injured.

The accused was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged. Cops are trying to find out whether Bhattacharya was also attacked. It is suspected that the incident has taken place due to a business rivalry.