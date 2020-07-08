Refrigerated vending vans launched

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee on Tuesday launched three refrigerated vending vans of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) which will deliver vegetables, grocery, fish and meat in Kolkata. Till date, CADC's product delivery was limited only to Salt Lake and Rajarhat- New Town area.



"It is our intention to reach out to more and more people in the city with quality products of CADC that are available at a limited price. We are starting with three refrigerated vans and will gradually introduce more. The vegetables are cultivated through organic method without the use of any bio fertiliser and bio pesticides," said Mukherjee.

The three vending vans will be travelling in three parts of the city – one in North Kolkata covering Sinthi to Manicktala, the second one in south Kolkata covering Jadavpur to Park Circus (that includes areas like Kalighat, Bhowanipore etc ) and the third in Central Kolkata covering areas of Entally, Moulali, Esplanade, Central Avenue etc.

CADC has been giving special emphasis on supply of vegetables, grocery, fish and meat at the doorstep of elderly residents in New Town, Salt Lake and Rajarhat area considering their susceptibility to be affected by COVID -19 virus soon after the lockdown was implemented in the state.

CADC an autonomous organisation under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department has 22 farmhouses spanned across districts like Hooghly, West and East Midnapore, Purulia, Nadia to name a few. Mainly, women from the Self Help Group are engaged in the cultivation of vegetables , conventional fine rice, tulaipanji, black rice, dhenki chata chal etc. Variety of fishes and meat are also being delivered including hand sanitisers through CADC.

Mukherjee also launched saplings wrapped in jute packets instead of plastic packet. This packing is being developed in Tamluk, Saharjore in Purulia and parts of Siliguri.