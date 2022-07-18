'Refrain from shopping at Baghajatin Market'

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is putting up public notice in front of Baghajatin market in South Kolkata to dissuade buyers from venturing into the market for shopping considering its shambled condition.



"We have been appealing to the sellers in the market for a long time to shift to a nearby location that has already been earmarked with the help of local MLA. If they vacate the market, we can take up renovation of the same considering its woeful damaged state making it prone to collapse any time leading to a disaster. But the sellers are not cooperating. So, we have decided to put up notice at the entry of the market appealing to the buyers not to venture into the market and the civic body cannot be held responsible in case of any mishap," Amiruddin (Bobby), Member Mayor-in-Council (Market), KMC said.

Recently, after a portion of Park Circus market caved in leading to serious injury to a buyer, Bobby accompanied by MLA Debabrata Majumdar who is also the Member Mayor-in-Council of Solid Waste Management department of the civic body paid a visit to the Baghajatin market (unit I).

The market was found tilted at one side and the team urged the sellers to temporarily shift to a nearby place and return back after the civic body overhauls the same.

There are some 87 sellers in the Baghajatin market.

Meanwhile, Bobby will hold a meeting with the traders association of Park Circus market on Tuesday and seek their opinion regarding the place where temporary shifting of the market may be done.

"We have already started repairing the damaged portion but it is not a permanent solution. It has been found that the market is beyond repair and needs to be demolished for redevelopment," a senior KMC official said.

There are 400 stall holders in Park Circus market and 144 squatter vendors.