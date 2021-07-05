Red Road accident: Driver of bus held

KOLKATA: The police have arrested the driver of the minibus that hit a motorcyclist on Red Road a few days ago in front of the Fort William Eastern gate.



The driver, Syed Ibrar Hossain, was arrested on Saturday night from the Kamarhati area. He was produced before the Bankshall court on Sunday and was remanded in police custody till July 7.

On Thursday, the Howrah-bound minibus from Metiabruz carrying about 25 passengers was passing through Red Road. While crossing the Jenson and Nicholson (J and N) island in front of the Fort William Eastern gate, the driver lost control and hit a motorcycle moving in front of it.

The motorcycle rider, Vivekananda Dab, was a constable of the Kolkata Police, Reserve Force. Dab and his motorcycle got stuck under the minibus. After a few moments, when Dab was rushed to the SSKM hospital, he was declared dead.

During investigation, cops found that there are 84 cases of traffic rules violation including a few on charges of rash driving pending against the registration number of the minibus.

Though cops went to the residence of Hossain in Garden Reach where he switched off his mobile phone, they couldn't find him there. On Saturday, cops were tipped off about Hossain hiding in a house of his relative in Kamarhati. Around 11 pm, cops conducted a raid and he was arrested.