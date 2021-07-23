Red Panda cub born in captivity at Darjeeling zoo

DARJEELING: Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp- popular as Darjeeling Zoo) in Darjeeling is rejoicing the birth of a red panda cub.



The red panda cub was born in a special facility at Tobgay Danra. "The cub was born to "Yeshi" and fathered by "Pabu."

The cub and mother are in good health. This is the fifth red panda born this season" said Rajendra Jakhar, Director, Pnhzp. There are 26 red pandas at the PNHZP now.

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp,) popular as the Darjeeling Zoo, is the coordinating zoo for the red panda breeding programme (Project Red Panda) in India.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park has shut its doors to visitors.

The zoo has taken to social media to continue to showcase the animals virtually during the closure.

After virtual tours of the park, the Pnhzp is now sharing clips of the animals housed in the zoo on Twitter.

"We will be sharing interesting clips of our zoo animals on Twitter daily," stated the Director. The clip of snow leopard cubs playing in the zoo enclosure with a rope, uploaded in the official handle Darjeeling zoo @PnhzPark on Twitter on Thursday was an instant hit. The Pnhzp was founded in 1958 and specializes in the captive breeding of endangered Himalayan species including Red Panda, Snow Leopard, Tibetan Wolf, Blue Sheep, among others.