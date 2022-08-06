Red alert for fishermen from August 8-11: Weather office
Kolkata: The state government has issued a red alert for fishermen of the state from August 8 to August 11 and advised them not to venture into the sea during this period.
This warning has been given in anticipation of the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 7. According to the MeT department, the intensity is likely to rise while wind speed might exceed 50 kilometres per hour along and off the West Bengal coast during this period of time. Those fishermen who were in the deep sea have been advised to return by August 7 night.
The districts under the southern part of Bengal like North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purulia amongst others will be having thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places. Districts under North Bengal like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong amongst others will also have thunderstorms with lightning at a place or two.
The city will experience a cloudy sky on Saturday and there might be a thunderstorm in a few places. On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum was around 27 degrees Celsius.
