Recruitment panel of 2016: Nod for over 5K new teaching & non-teaching posts

kolkata: A day when the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSC) issued a notice declaring issuance of advertisement for fresh recruitment to the post of Assistant Teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools soon, the state Cabinet approved the creation of 5261 new posts of teaching and non teaching staffs in connection with the recruitment panel of 2016.



The state Cabinet has also approved creation of another 1600 posts to recruit the agitating candidates of work education and physical

education.

"5261 new posts will be created under the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to recruit those who were harmed due to alleged irregularities in connection with the 2016 panel. The validity of the panel that had ended in December 2020 has also been extended till December 2022," state Education minister Bratya Basu told reporters after the cabinet meeting on

Thursday.

The notification for appointment of teachers in state-run schools in Bengal through SLST (West Bengal State Level Selection Test) was published in 2014 and the recruitment process started in 2016.

However, a series of petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging anomalies in the recruitment

process.

The petitioners alleged that many examinees who got less marks ranked high in the merit list.

There were also allegations that some applicants, who weren't even in the merit list, received appointment letters. The court has ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

"Chief Minister herself had spoken with the candidates who have been agitating infront of Gandhi statue on Mayo Road on Tuesday. The panel date have been extended till December 31, 2022 and proposal has been placed for creation of 1600 teaching posts — 750 for work education and 850 in work education in the cabinet today (Thursday). The approval will be given in the next Cabinet meeting," Basu said.

He informed that for fresh recruitments, the process for which will start soon as per SSC's notification, the state government will ensure 100 per cent transparency.