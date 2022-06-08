Recruitment of primary teachers: HC asks state to file affidavit

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought an affidavit from the state government in connection with the recruitment of teachers in the primary level.



The Division Bench of Chief Justice is hearing the plea where the petitioner alleged that irregularities occurred in the recruitment of primary teachers in 2014.

It was alleged that many had got jobs even after failing the exam.

Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in this connection.

The petitioner will have to file an affidavit within three days after state files.

The matter will be heard on June 21. In another incident, the Calcutta High Court asked the state government to file another affidavit in connection with as to why the state government felt the need of stitching Biswa Bangla logo on the school uniform.