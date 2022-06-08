Recruitment of primary teachers: HC asks state to file affidavit
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought an affidavit from the state government in connection with the recruitment of teachers in the primary level.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice is hearing the plea where the petitioner alleged that irregularities occurred in the recruitment of primary teachers in 2014.
It was alleged that many had got jobs even after failing the exam.
Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in this connection.
The petitioner will have to file an affidavit within three days after state files.
The matter will be heard on June 21. In another incident, the Calcutta High Court asked the state government to file another affidavit in connection with as to why the state government felt the need of stitching Biswa Bangla logo on the school uniform.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Vlogger held for hurling abuses at Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Will shed my blood but never allow division of Bengal, says Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:04 PM GMT
BJP's politics of hatred has brought disgrace to the nation: Trinamool7 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
'Air tickets refund only if bought from authorised agents'7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT