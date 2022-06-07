Recruitment of Group D to be held through Staff Selection Commission

Kolkata: The state Cabinet has approved the winding up of West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board that was constituted in November 2015.



The recruitment of Group D will now be held through the Staff Selection Commission, according to Nabanna sources. The state Cabinet on Monday has also approved the recruitment of 2500 Asha workers across the state.

The Group D Recruitment Board started functioning on January 1, 2016. Applications were invited online for the recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel in the state government offices all over Bengal. As many as 24.68 lakh valid applications were submitted. The written examination was held in May 2017 through which around 5500 were recruited and the rest of the posts belonging to the exempted category remained vacant.Meanwhile, in September 2019, the West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Repealing) Bill was passed in the state Assembly reviving the erstwhile West Bengal Staff Selection Commission.

West Bengal Staff Selection Commission was established following the promulgation of West Bengal Staff Selection Commission Act in 2011. The Bengal government later scrapped the commission by repealing the Act in 2017. The Mamata Banerjee government felt the need of reviving the West Bengal Staff Selection Commission to give an impetus to the recruitment process so that a large number of vacancies can be filled up within a short period.