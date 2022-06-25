Recruitment case: HC asks state to appoint peititioner

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and School Service Commission (SSC) that Babita Sarkar, a petitioner, who was deprived of employment as a teacher, be appointed to the post vacated by the state minister Paresh Adhikari's daughter Ankita Adhikari.

Court had found irregularities in the recruitment of Ankita Adhikari. This happened on a day when the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) ordered the dismissal of employment for 614 group D staff in the state Food and Supplies department who were illegally appointed by the Left Front government.

The court also passed a judgment saying that the entire amount that Adhikari had withdrawn as salary in the past 43 months will have to be deposited to the register of the court.

Adhikari had already returned some portion of the amount, which will be handed to the petitioner. Adhikari was a teacher at Indira High School in Cooch Behar. She had been dismissed from employment following the court order. The court has asked the SSC to hand over the letter of recommendation to Sarkar within June 27.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that Sarkar be given the job by June 30 so that she can join by July 10. Sarkar had moved the High Court claiming she was deprived employment to accommodate Ankita.In another development, SSC Chairman Sidhhartha Majumdar appeared before the High Court on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of teachers in class IX-X.