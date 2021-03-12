Recovery rate touches 97.68%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has gone up to 244 on Thursday from what remained at 241 on Wednesday.



The total number of infected patients in Bengal so far reached 5,77,511 on day Thursday.

As many as 5,64,115 patients have so far been released from various hospitals out of which 258 were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.68 per cent on Thursday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.59. Bengal has so far carried out 87,68,585 Covid samples till Thursday out of which 19,810 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has seen three deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has seen one death while North 24-Parganas has registered two deaths. No case was reported in Kolkata.

Around 3,105 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,516 people so far. Kolkata has seen 88 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,225 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,749 out of which 53 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 12 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,327.

Hooghly has witnessed 9 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,728. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,028 Covid cases so far out of which 22 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,491 cases so far out of which 5 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 4 and 11 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds remained at 3.34 on Thursday.

There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals. Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,76,792 general queries till date out of which around 683 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,83,443 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 10 out of which 204 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is underway. Two people have died a day after taking the shot.