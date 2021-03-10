Recovery rate touches 97.67%, single-day infection reduces

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has sharply dropped to 188 on from 255 on Tuesday with only one death being reported in the state.



Apart from Kolkata, no other districts have registered a death in the past 24 hours. After four days, Kolkata has seen a death on Tuesday.

The total tally of infected people has reached 5,77,026 in Bengal so far. Around 5,63,601 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 198 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.67 per cent on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.61.

Bengal has so far carried out 87,30,503 Covid samples till Tuesday out of which 17,238 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,103 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,514 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 66 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,057 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,632 out of which 50 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 7 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,304.

Hooghly has witnessed 11 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,709. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,977 Covid cases so far out of which 16 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,483 cases so far out of which 2 reported in the past 24 hours.

East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 3 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds remained at 3.41 on Tuesday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals. Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,75,412 general queries till date out of which around 693 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,83,029 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 8 out of which 211 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.