Recovery rate touches 97.61%

KOLKATA: Single-day infection dropped to 148 on Monday compared to Sunday's figure of 182. The total tally of infected patients in the state has so far reached 5,73,910.



Around 231 patients have been released on Monday after they had recovered from the disease taking the total number of discharged patients to 5,60,219. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.61 percent which is the highest so far on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.80.

Bengal has so far carried out 84,44,507 Covid samples till Monday out of which 15,112 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Two people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,251. No death was reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24 hours and West Burdwan have reported one death each. Around 3,096 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,503 people so far. Kolkata has seen 48 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,992 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,847 out of which 46 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 5 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,153. Hooghly has witnessed 5 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,609. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,747 Covid cases so far out of which 7 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,418 fresh cases so far out of which 3 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 5 and 4 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. The department has addressed 15,64,477 general queries out of which around 726 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.