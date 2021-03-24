Recovery rate touches 97.60%; about 153 fresh cases in city

KOLKATA: The number of fresh Covid cases on Tuesday has gone up to 404 from 368 on Monday. The total infected cases in the state has reached 5,81,403 on Tuesday.



Around 5,67,437 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 320 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.60 per cent on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.47. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.64 on Tuesday. There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Tuesday.

Total eight foreign travellers were found with UK and SA strains between March 8-13 this year. A health department official said that five people found positive with UK strain, one each from Howrah, Nadia and two from NPG. Another one came from Jamshedpur. The patients are all aged between 25-46 and their health condition is stable. Three people were found positive with South African strains, one each from Kolkata, North 24-parganas and Nadia. All of them are stated to be stable. They are aged between 26-44 years.Out of them around 5 people were admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. Of them, 4 people were already discharged. Those who came to their contacts were found negative. The person from Jamshedpur could not be traced. One is still admitted at Beliaghata ID. The contact tracing for the other two has been initiated.