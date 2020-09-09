Recovery rate touches 85.60%, highest till date

Kolkata: The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 85.60 per cent on Tuesday which is the highest so far. Around 2,996 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. More than 1,60,025 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of 1,86,956 as on Tuesday. Bengal has carried out 42,388 Covid tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 22,43,294. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.33 per cent. Around 3,091 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 57 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,677.



Kolkata has registered 380 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 43,922. North 24-parganas saw 581 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 38,868. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 14,422 Covid cases so far out of which 106 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 142 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 12,752 till Tuesday. Around 2 people died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 217 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 9,137. Darjeeling registered 91 new Covid cases on Tuesday and the total number of infected patients reached 5,771.