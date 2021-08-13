Recovery rate stands at 98.15 %; about 747 cases reported in a day

kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases remains much higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Darjeeling.



According to the health bulletin on Thursday, as many as 88 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 77, Darjeeling has seen 74 and South 24-Parganas 68. Coochbehar has reported 35 new cases, Hooghly 46 new cases and Howrah 41.

Around 747 fresh cases were reported across Bengal on Thursday.

Single-day Covid fatality jumped to 10 on Thursday from 6 on Wednesday. Around 18,268 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The recovery rate remains at 98.15 per cent while the fatality rate was registered at 1.19 per cent on Thursday.

The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,36,446 out of which around 15,08,051 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far.

As many as 773 people were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.64 on Thursday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.78.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,62,55,271 Covid sample tests out of which around 45,446 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

North 24-Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths on Thursday while Kolkata and South 24-Parganas and Hooghly each have reported 1 case. Nadia has seen 2 deaths, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 2.

Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3,33,71,989 doses so far till Thursday out of which 3,18,504 doses were applied in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, around 2.8 lakh doses were administered across the state.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 79,91,169 doses have been administered so far.

Health department has so far addressed 20,92,078 general queries so far out of which 2,575 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,41,134 people so far out of which 1,381 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 564 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,12,370 till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported. One new suspected case was reported in the state.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 87 in the state. The total number of suspected cases stood 194 in the state so far.

Around 7 lakh doses of Covishield arrived in the city on Thursday. It was learnt that around 11 lakh doses of Covishield and 7 lakh doses of Covaxin are in stock of the government.