Recovery rate stands at 97.52%, 133 test positive in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday witnessed 133 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 5,72,728 so far. Around 258 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Monday after they had recovered. As many as 5,72,728 patients have been released from various hospitals. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.52 percent on Monday which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.89.



Bengal has so far carried out 83,15,899 Covid samples till Monday out of which 15,532 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

One person died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,233. No death has been reported in Kolkata and North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours. Around 3,090 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,497 people so far. Kolkata has seen 35 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,582 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,544 out of which 42 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 3 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,094. Hooghly has witnessed 9 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,566. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,659 Covid cases so far out of which 5 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 3 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,389 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 13 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.05 on Monday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. The Health department has addressed 15,59,273 general queries till date out of which around 767 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.