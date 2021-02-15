Recovery rate stands at 97.50%, about 262 patients cured in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal on Sunday witnessed 190 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 5,72,595 so far.



Around 262 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the past 24 hours after they had recovered.

As many as 5,58,277 patients have been released from various hospitals till date. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.50 per cent on Sunday which is the highest so far.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.90 per cent.

Bengal has so far carried out 83,00,367 Covid samples till Sunday out of which 22,204 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Two died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,232.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have seen one death each in the past 24 hours. Around 3,090 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,497 people so far. Kolkata has seen 56 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,547 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,502 out of which 65 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 4 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,091.

Hooghly has witnessed 6 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,557. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,654 Covid cases so far out of which 18 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 6 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,386 so far.

East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 2 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.13 on Sunday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. The Health department has addressed 15,58,478 general queries till date out of which around 795 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,77,560 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 13 out of which 271 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,86,044 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 307 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.