Recovery rate stands at 96.93%, 794 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed 723 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the total infected cases to 5,62,795 so far.



Around 30,107 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours across the state.

The percentage of positive cases stood at 7.48 on Wednesday.

The number of total patients released from the hospitals so far reached 5,45,499 on Wednesday out of which around 794 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate has reached 96.93. Around 75,27,944 samples have been tested in Bengal

till date.

Around 9,993 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 18 in the past 24 hours.

Six people died in North 24-Parganas and five in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Around 3,031 people died in Kolkata till date and 2,415 in North 24-Parganas. Kolkata has registered 169 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,26,091. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,19,671 out of which 275 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 33 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,602.

Hooghly has witnessed 41 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total

tally from the district

reached 29,061.

Howrah has so far registered 50 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 35,157. Darjeeling registered 25 new cases and the

total tally has gone up to 18,087.

Nadia has witnessed 22 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,209.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,30,419 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 12 out of which around 997 queries were addressed in the last

24 hours.

Around 5,62,352 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 12 out of which 682 people have been given consultation in the past

24 hours.

The health department has given tele-psychological counselling to 979 people in the past 24 hours.

The total of 2,63,684 people have so far received

tele-psychological counselling till date.