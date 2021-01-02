Recovery rate stands at 96.14%; 1,496 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Covid infections in Bengal in a single day have dropped at 1,153 on Friday out of 39,109 sample tests with 1,496 patients being released from various hospitals taking the overall recovery rate to 96.14 percent.



Bengal has so far carried out 71,49,539 sample tests till Friday and the total tally of recovered patients reached 5,31,862 so far. The number of total infected patients reached 5,53,216 on Friday. Around 26 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,738 so far.

Kolkata has seen 280 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,23,605. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,16,960 out of which 229 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has registered 8 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 6 on Friday. The infection rate in both the districts has seen a sudden fall giving a sigh of relief to the health officials. Both the districts used to contribute almost half of the total infected cases on a daily basis till recently.

South 24-Parganas has registered 60 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,069. Hooghly has witnessed 79 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,569. Howrah has so far registered a total 34,680 Covid cases so far out of which 55 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 43 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,870. Nadia has witnessed 57 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,752. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,859 and 20,131 respectively.

Around 102 dedicated Covid hospitals are operational across the state so far with 13,588 earmarked thrown open for the service. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds dropped at 10.92 per cent on Friday. The Health department has so far addressed 15,16,085 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till December 31 out of which around 1,481 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,53,651 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till December 31 out of which 774 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,50,651 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.