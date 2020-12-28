Recovery rate stands at 95.73%, 1,740 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Around 1,435 new Covid cases were found across Bengal in the past 24 hours out of 38,118 sample tests. The recovery rate in the state has slightly gone up to 95.73 percent with 1,740 patients being released from the hospitals on Sunday.



As many as 5,24,071 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals till date while the total number of infected patients has reached 5,47,443. Bengal has carried out a total 69,65,726 sample tests so far. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of total sample tests in the past 24 hours stands at 7.86. Around 29 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,598 so far. Kolkata has seen 315 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,22,237. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,15,533 out of which 338 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has registered 7 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 13 on Sunday. South 24-Parganas has registered 81 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,811.

Hooghly has witnessed 78 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,253. Howrah has so far seen a total 34,347 Covid cases so far out of which 85 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 45 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,638. Nadia has witnessed 72 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,435.

West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,738 and 19,964 respectively.

The health department has so far addressed 15,08,400 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till December 26 out of which around 1,574 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,49,142 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till December 26 out of which 1,066 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,44,375 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.

As many as 13,588 earmarked Covid beds have been made functional in various hospitals which include 102 dedicated Covid hospitals. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 13.05 per cent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that doctors, nurses and health technicians from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital

(CMCH) would undertake training at a private hospital on how to operate ECMO machines. Two ECMO machines have already been installed at the CMCH.