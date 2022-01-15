Recovery rate stands at 91.12%; city logs 6,867 new Covid cases

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed a slight drop in daily Covid infection on Friday with 22,645 new cases being detected. The number of daily infected cases stood at 23,467 on Thursday. The total number of infected cases reached 18,63,697 in Bengal so far. Out of this around 16,98,201 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.



Fatality rate in Bengal also dropped to 1.07 on Friday from what stood at 1.09 percent on Thursday. The positivity rate also dropped to 31.14 per cent on Friday from 32.13 per cent on Thursday. The recovery rate in the state remained at 91.12 percent on Friday. Around 28 fatalities were reported on Friday. The total death toll has gone up to 20,013 till Friday.

Kolkata on Friday registered 6,867 new Covid cases and the total number of infected cases in the city so far reached 4,20,007. Out of this, around 3,65,450 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Seven people died of Covid in Kolkata on Friday.

Around 5,389 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. North 24-Parganas registered 4,018 fresh cases on Friday.

The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,79,163 out of which around 3,46,313 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. South 24-Parganas has seen 1,533 new cases on Friday, Howrah 1,223, Hooghly 1,394, West Burdwan 937, Birbhum 984, Nadia 816.

Around 72,725 samples were tested across the state on Friday. The health department increased the number of daily sample tests as there has been a surge in Covid cases recently. State has so far carried out 2,22,08,650 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 57:43 on Friday.

North 24-Parganas has seen 8 Covid deaths on Friday, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly 2 each, Howrah 3, West Burdwan 1, Birbhum 2, Nadia 1, North Dinajpur 1 and Jalpaiguri 1. The occupancy of Covid beds in the state stood at 6.61 percent on Friday. There are around 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The number of people currently in home isolation stood at 1,41,655 on Friday.