Recovery rate rises to 97.68%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has gone up to 283 on Sunday, a little rise from Saturday's figure of 276. The total tally of infected people has reached 5,78,347 in Bengal so far till Sunday.



Around 5,64,912 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 275 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.68 per cent on Sunday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.55 on Sunday. Bengal has so far carried out 88,26,974 Covid samples till Sunday out of which 21,178 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Four people have died across Bengal in the past 24 hours with Kolkata and Howrah registering one death each and North 24-Parganas has reported two deaths.

Around 3,107 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,519 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 93 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,495 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,987 out of which 90 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 11 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,367.

Hooghly has witnessed 11 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,757. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,108 Covid cases so far out of which 31 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,506 cases so far out of which 4 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 10 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds remained at 3.50 on Sunday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds still functional in Covid hospitals.

Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,78,826 general queries till date out of which around 672 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,84,058 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 13 out of which 208 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.