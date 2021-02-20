Recovery rate reaches 97.58%

Kolkata: Bengal has registered 194 Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of infected victims to 5,73,387 so far. Single-day infection has increased on Friday. On Thursday the state had seen 181 fresh cases.



Around 238 patients have been released on Friday after they had recovered from the disease. As many as 5,59,520 have been released from different health establishments. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.58 per cent which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.84. Bengal has so far carried out 83,88,854 Covid samples till Friday out of which 20,528 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Three people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,242. No death has been reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas reported one death in the past 24 hours. Around 3,092 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,501 people so far. Kolkata has seen 68 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,822 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,713 out of which 65 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 7 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,129. Hooghly has witnessed 5 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,592. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,707 Covid cases so far out of which 12 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,406 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,406 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 6 and 4 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 2.76 on Friday. There are around 1,759 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 623 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state.

The Health department has addressed 15,62,265 general queries till date out of which around 742 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,78,874 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 18 out of which 252 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,87,549 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far.