Recovery rate of COVID patients stands at 97.66% in Bengal

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection has jumped to 323 on Thursday whereas the figure stood at 303 on Wednesday.



The number of the total infected patients in Bengal reached 5,79,479 on Thursday. Around 5,65,938 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 268 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The state has so far carried out 88,94,786 Covid sample tests till Thursday out of which 19,509 were performed in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.66 percent on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.51 on Thursday. Two died in the state in the past 24 hours. Both the cases were reported from Kolkata. Around 3,111 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,522 people so far. Kolkata has seen 99 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,30,882 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,261 out of which 75 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 25 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,443.

Hooghly has witnessed 12 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,800. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,204 Covid cases so far out of which 27 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,526 cases so far out of which 11 reported in the past 24 hours.