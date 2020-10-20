Recovery rate of Covid cases in Bengal stands at 87.48%

Kolkata: As many as 2,84,325 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease out of the total infected patients of around 3,25,028 till Monday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.48 per cent. As many as 3,272 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered.



Bengal has so far carried out 40,34,889 Covid tests so far out of which 43,619 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.06 per cent. Around 3,992 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate in Bengal is, however, lower than many other states. The positivity rate in Maharashtra is almost double of Bengal's figure.

Bengal has seen 63 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,119. Kolkata has witnessed 809 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far.

As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 70,653.

Dr Sujan Kumar Mitra (84) who was the former professor at the department of general medicine at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital died of Covid on Sunday.

North 24-Parganas also saw the highest number of infected patients on Monday as the figure reached 858 while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 65,638.

North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24

hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total of 22,505 Covid cases so far out of which 229 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 234 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 21,614 till Monday. Hooghly has witnessed 154 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 15,865.

Nadia has witnessed 177 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 10,036.