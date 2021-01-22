Recovery rate jumps to 97.06%, 517 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has so far conducted 77,51,669 sample tests out of which 28,293 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Bengal registers around 86,130 tests per million population.



The recovery rate in the state continues to rise with 97.06 percent recorded on Thursday. Around 416 people have tested positive for Covid in the past 24 hours taking the percentage of positive cases down to 7.31. Bengal has so far seen 5,66,898 Covid infected patients out of which 5,50,244 patients have already been released from the hospitals after they were cured.

Meanwhile in another development, around one lakh doses of Covaxin are expected to arrive in the state on Friday. These vaccines would also be stored at the Central Family Welfare Store at Bagbazar. The State Health department is targeting to vaccinate 200 people in each vaccination center. The non-functioning of CoWIN app has slowed down the vaccination drive in the initial phase.

Around 10,089 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 9 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Around 3,052 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far and 2,449 in North 24-Parganas.

Three people died in North 24-Parganas and four in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 97 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,103. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,20,854 out of which 110 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 20 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,822. Hooghly has witnessed 22 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,252. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,372 Covid cases so far out of which 29 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 10 new cases were reported in Darjeeling in the past 24 hours and the total tally has gone up to 18,195. Nadia has witnessed 19 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,365.

West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 20,126 and 20,512 respectively till Thursday. West Burdwan has seen a total of 16,068 Covid cases so far and East Burdwan 12,560.

The State Health department has addressed 15,38,118 out of which around 919 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,67,606 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 20 out of which 578 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.