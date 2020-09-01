Recovery rate in Bengal shoots up to 82.49%

Kolkata/Balurghat: The recovery rate in Bengal continues to go up as it has reached 82.49 per cent on Monday which is the highest so far.



Around 3,318 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,34,270 till Monday. The State government has conducted 42,239 Covid tests in the past 24 hours. Around 18,87,635 sample tests have so far been conducted in the state so far. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however stands at 8.62 per cent.

The total number of Covid cases has reached 1,62,778 on Monday out of which around 2,993 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has witnessed 52 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,228. Kolkata has witnessed 444 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 10 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 40,157. North 24-parganas saw 467 new cases on Monday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 33,868 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen seven deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 13,442 Covid cases so far out of which 104 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has registered 7,656 Covid cases till date out of which 115 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Four died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 186 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 11,346 till Monday.

Darjeeling on Monday has registered 115 new cases and the total number of Covid patients has reached 5,056. Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar have witnessed 131 and 130 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. Total tally of Jalpaiguri has reached 3,591 and Coochbehar 2,908.

Meanwhile, Balurghat Central Correctional Home superintendent along with five other employees were infected with COVID-19 positive on Monday. All of the infected persons are being treated at government housing, an official informed.

The swab samples of the infected persons were collected on August 28 and sent for lab testing to Malda. They were tested COVID-19 positive. However, no inmate of the correctional home was tested positive. The concerned superintendent was symptomatic, it is learnt.