Recovery rate goes up to 87.28% in new record

Kolkata: As many as 2,02,030 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease out of a total of around 2,31,484 infected patients so far. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.28 per cent on Tuesday which is the highest so far.



Bengal has carried out 28,79,278 Covid tests so far out of which 45,447 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,182 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. As many as 3,047 patients have been released from various hospitals on Tuesday. Positivity rate in many states continues to rise while in the case of Bengal the curve is gradually going down.

Bengal has seen 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,483. Kolkata has witnessed 534 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as seven people died in the city in a single day. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 51,189.

North 24-Parganas saw 527 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 46,234. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total of 16,831 Covid cases out of which 173 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 218 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 15,574 till Tuesday. Hooghly has witnessed 196 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 11,569.

Darjeeling registered 85 new Covid cases on Monday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,221. Alipurduar has registered 96 new cases while Cooch Behar saw 99, Malda 44, Murshidabad 72, Nadia 119 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours.