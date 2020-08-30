Recovery rate crosses 80%-mark; 3,312 patients discharged in 24 hrs

Kolkata: The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 81.42 per cent on Saturday which is the highest so far. Around 3,312 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,27,644 till Saturday.



The total number of Covid cases in the state has gone up to 1,56,766 till date out of which around 3,012 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The Bengal government has conducted 43,232 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is also a record. Around 18,01,960 sample tests have so far been conducted in the state so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.70 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,126. Kolkata has witnessed 470 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 39,285. North 24-parganas saw 463 new cases on Saturday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 32,807 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 8 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 13,171 Covid cases so far out of which 149 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 7,413 Covid cases till date out of which 119 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Three died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 184 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 10,958 till Saturday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' and 582 government quarantine centers across the state so far. Around 1,744 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. The total number of people in government quarantine centres stands at 2,511 on Saturday.