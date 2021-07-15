Recovery rate at 97.96%, about 831 cases reported in a day

KOLKATA: The Covid recovery rate in the state has gone up to 97.96 per cent on Wednesday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal has stood at 1.19 per cent. Around 14 deaths were reported across the state on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday the number remained at 17.



Single-day fresh cases dropped to 831 on Wednesday from what remained at 863 on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,13,845 on Wednesday. As many as 17,958 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The number of active cases on Wednesday dropped to 12,984 from 14,191 on Tuesday.

Around 1,161 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,82,903 so far till Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.50 on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.25.

Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 2 new deaths. Howrah has seen 1 death, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 1, Birbhum 1, Nadia 3, North Dinajpur 1, Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 78 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 96. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,952 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,535 people so far.

According to the Health department's figure, around 11,494 people are currently in home isolation. Around 1,745 patients have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The total number of patients currently in Safe Home is 608. State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Wednesday. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU beds functioning at Covid hospitals.

Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 42:58. Health department has so far conducted 3,967 general queries in the past 24 hours. The state has so far addressed 20,03,407 general queries so far. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 2,198 people on Tuesday and around 7,92,088 people have so far received telemedicine consultation till date.