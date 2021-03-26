Recovery rate at 97.55%, city reports 167 fresh cases in a day

KOLKATA: The number of fresh Covid cases on Thursday has further gone up to 516.



The total tally of infected cases in the state has therefore reached 5,82,381 out of which around 5,68,115 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

As many as 344 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.55 percent on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.44.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 6.30 on Thursday. There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals.

Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Thursday.

The state has so far carried out 90,38,085 Covid sample tests till Thursday out of which 23,014 were performed in the past 24 hours.

Four died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,316. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas each have reported two deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,117. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,528 people so far.

Around 167 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 115 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,31,868 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,24,980. South 24-Parganas has registered 36 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,609.

Hooghly has witnessed 28 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,932.

Howrah has so far registered a total 36,406 Covid cases so far out of which 33 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,567 cases so far out of which 5 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 7 and 26 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,86,306 general queries till date out of which around 686 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,86,332 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 24 out of which 215 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.Meawhile, vaccination drive is being carried out.