Recovery rate at 97.50%, city logs 239 fresh cases in a day

Kolkata: The number of fresh Covid cases on Friday jumped to 646 whereas the figure on Thursday was 516.



The total tally of infected cases in the state has therefore, reached 5,83,027 out of which around 5,68,476 patients have already been released from hospitals. As many as 361 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.50 percent on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.45. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state stood at 6.85 on Thursday.

Bengal has so far carried out 90,62,119 Covid sample tests till Thursday out of which 24,034 were performed in the past 24 hours. Four died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,320. North 24-Parganas has registered two deaths in the past 24 hours while Kolkata and West Burdwan each reported one death. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,118. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,530 people so far. There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning there. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Tuesday.

Around 239 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas registered 153 fresh cases. The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,32,107 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 1,25,113. South 24-Parganas has registered 37 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours with the total number going up to 37,646.

Hooghly has witnessed 29 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally reached 29,961. Howrah has so far registered a total of 36,462 Covid cases out of which 56 were in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling reported 18,577 cases so far out of which 10 were reported in the past 24 hours.