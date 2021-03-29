Recovery rate at 97.44%; city reports 294 fresh cases in a day

Kolkata: The number of fresh Covid cases on Saturday jumped to 812 from 646 on Friday. There has been a spike in single day Covid cases in the past few days.



Meanwhile, the Calcutta Swimming club was sealed after 60 people, who had attended an inter-club art competition there, tested positive. In another development, Saturday Club also cancelled all Holi and inter-club competitions and restricted the entry of the people.

The total tally of infected cases in the state has reached 5,83,839 out of which around 5,68,909 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 433 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.44 per cent on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.43. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.23 on Saturday. The state has so far carried out 90,86,532 Covid sample tests till Saturday out of which 24,413 were performed in the past

24 hours.

Two died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,322. North 24-Parganas as registered both deaths. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,118. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,532 people so far.

There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Saturday. The State Health department has directed both government and private hospitals in the state to take necessary steps to put in place adequate infrastructure so that a sudden surge in the patients can be handled. The private hospitals have been urged to increase the number of Covid beds.

Around 294 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 180 fresh cases. The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,32,401 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,25,313.

South 24-Parganas has registered 46 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,692.

Hooghly has witnessed 41 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,002. Howrah has so far registered a total 36,527 Covid cases so far out of which 65 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,592 cases so far out of which 15 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 9 and 41 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,87,680 general queries till date out of which around 684 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,86,759 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 26 out of which 211 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. The Health department has contacted 241 tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours.

As many as 2,97,111 people have been given tele-psychological counselling across the State so far.