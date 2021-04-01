Recovery rate at 97.26%; about 982 test +ve in Bengal in the past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen a steep rise in Covid cases as the single day infection of Wednesday reached 982.



The total tally of infected patients so far in Bengal has gone up to 5,86,915.

Around 5,70,811 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 508 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.26 per cent on Wednesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.40.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 8.58 on Wednesday. The state has so far carried out 91,72,599 Covid sample tests till Wednesday out of which 23,537 were performed in the past 24 hours. Two died in the state in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in the state has reached 10,329. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each has registered one death.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,123. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,533 people so far.

There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Wednesday. Around 380 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 212 fresh cases. The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,33,563 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,26,024. South 24-Parganas has registered 56 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,844.

Hooghly has witnessed 53 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,115.

Howrah has so far registered a total 36,779 Covid cases so far out of which 77 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,644 cases so far out of which 9 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West

Burdwan have registered 10 and 51 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,90,400 general queries till date out of which around 758 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,87,595 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 30 out of which 215 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.