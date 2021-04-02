Recovery rate at 97.14%; 1,274 test +ve in a day

KOLKATA: Single day Covid infection in Bengal has reached 1,274 on Thursday, highest since the Covid curve started flattening in the State in the past few months.



On Wednesday the number of infected patients stood at 982.

The total tally of infected patients so far in Bengal has gone up to 5,88,189 till Thursday.

Around 5,71,345 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

As many as 534 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.14 per cent on Thursday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 6.39.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 9.96 on Thursday.

The state has so far carried out 91,98,365 Covid sample tests till Thursday out of which 25,766 were performed in the past 24 hours. Two died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,331.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas registered one death each. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,124. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,534 people so far.

There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Thursday.

Around 399 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 344 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,33,962 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,26,368.

South 24-Parganas has registered 59 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,903. Hooghly has witnessed 73 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,188.

Howrah has so far registered a total 36,891 Covid cases so far out of which 112 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,662 cases so far out of which 18 reported in the past 24 hours.

East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 29 and 70 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,91,158 general queries till date out

of which around 846 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,87,810 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 31 out of which 225 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.