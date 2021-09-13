Recoveries outnumber new cases in past 24 hours

kolkata: Recoveries outnumbered daily COVID-19 cases with 751 new infections recorded as against 757 more patients getting discharged in past 24 hours.



The number of fatality on Sunday dropped to 10 while on Saturday 14 people died of Covid across the state.

The number of active Covid cases dropped by 16 on Sunday and the total number of active cases so far stand at 8,187.

The Covid recovery rate on Sunday remained at 98.28 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,56,908 so far. Out of this, around 15,30,144 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 18,577 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.32 on Sunday. The positivity rate stood at 1.80 percent on Sunday. The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent.

Around 124 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 125.

Darjeeling has seen 60 new cases, South 24-Parganas 59 and Hooghly 49 and Howrah 36. Bengal has so far carried out 1,74,78,452 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,779 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen one Covid deaths on Sunday. North 24 Parganas has seen 2 deaths, Hooghly 2, Nadia 4 and Jalpaiguri 1.

Health department has so far addressed 21,68,375 general queries so far out of which 2,459 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,81,035 people so far out of which 1,265 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 535 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,28,295 till Sunday.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,860 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,079.

Around 248 patients are still in safe homes. Around 200 safe homes are currently functional across the state.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.