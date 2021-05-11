Record spike: State logs 19,445 new cases, 134 fatalities in a day

KOLKATA: A record single-day spike of 19,445 Covid cases were reported across Bengal on Monday taking the total infection tally to 10,12,604. The state has registered the highest single-day fatalities of 134 in the past 24 hours. Around 12,461 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



As many as 18,675 patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 8,73,480. Covid recovery rate on Monday remained at 86.26 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,26,663. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 9.18.

The state has so far carried out 1,10,30,927 Covid sample tests out of which 62,186 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 134 death on Monday, North 24-Parganas registered 42 and Kolkata has seen 34, South 24-Parganas has seen 14, Howrah 6, Hooghly 8, East Midnapore 2, West Midnapore 3, Bankura 3, Birbhum 5, Nadia 6, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 3, Jalpaiguri 3, Darjeeling 4. In another development, the state government will start vaccinating private transport workers from Tuesday.

Vaccination will be conducted from three places, including Salt Lake depot, Taratala bus depot and a KMC-run tent. At most, 300 people can receive vaccines from each centre. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,948 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,971. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,712 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,085 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,30,831 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,17,306. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,073 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 62,345. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,173 and 604 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 61,331 and 50,858 respectively.

Meanwhile, a private hospital in Rajarhat stopped admitting patients as it claimed to have insufficient stock of medical oxygen. They claimed that out of 42 patients, 24 are in critical care. The hospital authorities have informed the matter to the Health department.

The state Health department on Monday issued an order saying that all the private and government hospitals have to admit Covid-suspect patients even if they have a negative report or they do not have a positive report.

These patients have to be kept at SARI ward and RAT tests will be conducted.

Another private hospital in Garia also faced oxygen crisis on Monday. Around 90 Covid patients are undergoing treatment there.