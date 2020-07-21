Record spike of nearly 2,300 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, 35 more die

Kolkata: West Bengal recorded a new high of 2,282 COVID-19 cases in a single day, pushing the tally in the state to 44,769, the health department said on Monday.



At least 35 people succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,147, it said.

Of the 35 deaths, 16 were reported from Kolkata, eight in North Parganas district, seven in Howrah district, three in South 24 Parganas district and one in Jalpaiguri district.

Thirty-four out of the 35 deaths were because of the comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental, the health department bulletin said.

Of the total number of 2,282 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, the maximum number -- 645 -- was from Kolkata.

The number of COVID-19 active cases climbed to 17,204.

Altogether 1,535 people have been discharged from hospitals since Sunday evening, taking the total number of recovered people so far to 26,418.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 59.01 per cent, the bulletin said.

The total number of samples tested so far is 7,16,365 it added.

Meanwhile, the broad-based containment zones in the state went up to 819, the list released by the state government website 'Egiye Bangla' stated.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma launched an awareness programme "Mask Up Kolkata" on the necessity of wearing face masks during the ongoing pandemic.

"Wearing masks is very important and people must realise that. We have launched this programme and this will continue. Our officers will first request people if they are found not wearing masks, but even after that if they found that norms are not followed we will have to go by the rule book," Sharma said.