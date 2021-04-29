Record spike: 17,207 new cases, 77 fatalities reported in a day

Kolkata: A record single-day spike of 17,207 Covid cases on Wednesday pushed Bengal's total infection tally to 7,93,552. As many as 77 fatalities were reported across the state in the past 24 hours. About 11,159 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



As many as 11,933 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 6,76,581. Covid recovery rate on Wednesday remained at 85.26 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,05,812 on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 7.69. With the infection rate going up, the demand for beds in hospitals has also gone up.

Incidentally, the state government on Tuesday acquired around 1,367 more beds including CCU and HDU in various private hospitals for the treatment of Covid patients. Information relating to the patients admitted to these beds must be informed to the health officials.

Admissions should be done in the acquired beds only on the basis of the recommendations of the Admission Cell of Swasthya Bhawan. If any private hospitals admit patients against these beds, the Health department would not take any responsibility.

Concerned Admission Cell will maintain a register for each requisitioned hospital which will be referred to before making payment of bills for treatment of patients for such requisitioned beds. The decision to admit a patient to a government or private facility will be taken by a team of doctors at the Admission Cell.

The Health department has been exploring various options to handle the situation. Following the instruction from the state Health department, various private hospitals have already set up their satellite centers as parallel infrastructure to accommodate mild infected patients. All the hospitals have been urged to ensure that serious patients get beds in hospitals.

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has already issued advisory to all the private hospitals asking them to reserve 60 per cent seats for Covid patients.

Meanwhile, the state has so far carried out 1,03,25,581 Covid sample tests out of which 54,936 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 11,159 on Wednesday. Out of total death, Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 22 deaths, highest so far and North 24-Parganas has registered 16, South 24-Parganas 2, Howrah 5, Hooghly 5, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, bankura 2, Birbhum 4, Purulia 3, Malda 4, Murshidabad 1, South Dinajpur 2, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 3.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 3,821 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 3,778. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,385. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,722 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,83,632 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,69,856.