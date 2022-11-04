Record: About 6.90L applications received

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) received record applications from candidates applying for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, amounting to six lakh ninety thousand applications.



The online application submission for the primary teacher test for classes I to V closed at midnight on Thursday. Compared to 2017, the number of TET applicants has increased immensely.

In 2017, around one lakh ninety thousand candidates had applied for TET. The numbers of applicants have reportedly increased because of the huge gap in the last examination and now.

The primary education board will reportedly hold a meeting with Nabanna to map out a structure for taking the examination for such a large pool of candidates. The TET 2022 examination is scheduled to take place on December 11. It will be conducted in exam centers across the state.

The option of paying the examination fees for aspirants, who faced difficulty in making payments while applying remained open from 10 am to midnight on Friday.