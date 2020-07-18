Record 90.13% candidates clear HS Board exams

Kolkata: The Higher Secondary Examination results 2020 that was announced on Friday created an all-time history clocking a pass percentage of 90.13 percent compared to last year, which was 86.29 percent.



As many as 7,61,583 students appeared in the examination out of which 6,80,057 were successful. The pass percentage of male students stood at 90.44 percent while that of female students stood at 90 per cent.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students and tweeted: "Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you."

According to the results announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education the highest pass percentage has been recorded from Kolkata followed by East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kalimpong, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, North 24-Parganas and Hooghly.

President of the Council Mahua Das said a total of 30,220 students have got O grade (90 to 100 percent marks), while 84,746 students have got A plus grade (80 to 89 percent marks). More than 50 percent students (3,22,056) have scored 60 percent or more marks (first division).

Students in the Science stream have secured the best pass percentage with 98.83 percent followed by Commerce — 92.22 percent. The pass percentage in Arts stream has been as high as 88.74 percent.

The Council has not come up with a merit list this year. However, sources in the Council informed that the highest marks bagged by a candidate has been 499 out of 500 which is as high as 99.8 percent .

The Council president announced that marksheets and certificates will be distributed to schools from 52 camp offices in different parts of the state from July 31. The Council will recommend the guardians to collect the same on behalf of their respective wards.

However, students can also collect their own marksheets. The norms of physical distancing and other health protocol due to Covid must be strictly followed during the disbursal of marksheets from schools.

Examinations on 14 subjects (scheduled in three days) could not be held this year as the lockdown was imposed following the pandemic outbreak in the country. The candidates have been allotted marks on the basis of the percentile they have secured in the examinations that he/she has appeared in. The highest percentile secured has been considered as the percentile of the remaining examinations that could not be conducted. Candidates, however, complained of crashing of websites making it difficult for them to access results. The sites were restored after one-and-a-half-hours after the results were officially announced.