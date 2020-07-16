Record 749 patients released in a day

Kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday has seen the highest single day Covid infection as the number reached 1,589.



The total number of infected persons across the state has gone up to 34,427 till Wednesday.

Bengal has also recorded the highest number of releases in Covid affected patients after they have been cured.

Around 749 patients have been released from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours.

A total 20,680 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

The discharge rate of the state stands at 60.06 per cent on Wednesday.

The state has so far carried out a total 6,49,928 COVID sample tests till Wednesday. Around 11,388 sample tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 5.30 per cent on

Tuesday. Around 20 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state

has reached 1,000 in the state so far. Kolkata has seen 425 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 10,975. Around 347 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours.

The total number of affected persons in North 24-Parganas has reached 6,632.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly will remain closed till July 26 after a typist was tested COVID- 19 positive on Wednesday, said Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker. All the departments will remain closed till July 24. The Assembly shall remain closed on July 25 and 26 being Saturday and Sunday. It will reopen on July 27.