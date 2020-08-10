Record 26,242 tests in past 24 hours, percentage of +ve cases touch 8.64%

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out 26,242 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is a record so far. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 11,05,899 on Sunday.



The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 8.64 per cent. Around 1,996 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 67,120. The discharge rate reached 70.24 per cent on Sunday.

Around 2,939 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. Around 95,554 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state till Sunday. The death toll in the past 24 hours stood at 54.

The total death figure in the state has reached 2,059. Kolkata has witnessed 615 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 21 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 27,856. North 24-Parganas saw 588 new cases on Sunday and the total number of cases has reached 20,555 cases in North 24-Parganas. The district has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 9,735 Covid cases so far out of which 185 have been affected in the past 24

hours.

Meanwhile, the state health department has issued an advisory to all the private hospitals and nursing homes instructing them not to discharge Covid positive patients requiring medical attention without assured admission in any Covid hospital either government or private.

For admission in government hospital and ambulance service, an integrated helpline — 1800313444222 was published. Similar arrangements were done in the districts as well.

Any violation of the advisory will invite penal action.

"It has been brought to the notice of the health department that the nursing homes/hospitals are discharging Covid positive patients still in need of medical attention, without any admission to other dedicated Covid hospitals. Every hospital had been advised in the past to arrange for an isolation ward for the Covid suspect patients and stabilize the patients before transferring them. State government has already made adequate arrangements for the admission of Covid positive patients in government run Covid hospitals and has also arranged for ambulances for transfer of the patients free of costs to either private or government hospitals," reads the advisory.