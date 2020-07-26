Record 2,125 patients released in 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted the highest number of sample tests in the past 24 hours as the figure reached 15,628 on Saturday. The total number of sample tests done so far across the state has reached 7,89,140. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stood at 7.14 per cent.



The state has also registered the highest recovery of Covid patients in a single day so far as the number has gone up to 2,125 in the past 24 hours.

Around 35,654 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far.

The discharge rate of the state stands at 63.24 per cent. Two nonagenarian Covid-19 affected patients have been cured and were released from two hospitals in the city on Saturday.

A 93-year-old male patient, a resident of Ultadanga who was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital with Covid released from the hospital.

In another incident a 94-year-old woman, a Covid infected patient was released from a private hospital in the Topsia area.

Bengal has seen 2,404 new Covid-19 infected cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of

affected patients in the state has gone up to 56,377 so far. Around 42 persons have died in the past 24 hours which is also the highest so far.

The total death toll across the state has reached 1,332 in the state so far.

A police constable currently posted at Hastings police station who had earlier tested positive for Covid died at the hospital on Friday.

State government would provide Rs 10,00,000 to his

next of kins under the health insurance scheme. Kolkata has seen 727 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 17,553.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will involve persons who

have recoveref from COVID-19 in its awareness campaigns against the virus.

"There is nothing to panic about Covid, the

citizens need to follow the guidelines of the state Health department. We have also decided to involve these people who have recovered from the virus to create awareness about the disease," said Atin Ghosh, Member of KMC Board of Administrators, who is in charge of the Health wing of the civic body.

Ghosh said that the civic body has created facilities at the Hindu Burial ground at Topsia from where the family members of Covid victims can collect death certificates or remains after performing of the last rites of the deceased person.

After a week the death certificates can be collected

from the respective borough offices.