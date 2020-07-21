Record 1,535 patients released from hosps in last 24 hours, total 26,418 recoveries so far

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday has registered the highest number of releases in Covid patients in a single day so far as the figure reached 1,535. Around 26,418 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals till Monday. The discharge rate of the state stands at 59.01 per cent on Monday.



The number of new Covid cases stood at 2,282 on Monday. The total number of infected persons across the state has reached 44,769 so far. The state has carried out 13,081 sample tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests across the state has reached 7,16,365 so far till Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 6.25 per cent.

Around 35 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,147 in the state so far. Kolkata has seen 645 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 13,989. Around 16 people from the city have died in the past 24 hours. North 24-parganas saw 574 new cases on Monday. The district has so far registered a total 9,150 cases. Around eight persons from North 24-Parganas died in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas witnessed 164 new Covid cases and the total number of affected patients has reached 3,404 in South Bengal on Monday. Howrah has registered 213 fresh cases while Hooghly saw 181 new cases. Around 7 persons died in Howrah on Monday. The total infected patients in Howrah has gone up to 5,319 and Hooghly 2,224. South Dinajpur on Monday registered 14 new cases and the total cases in the districts remains at 802. Malda has seen 81 new cases and the total number of infected patients has reached 1,796.

An assistant superintendent of the Calcutta National Medical College was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital as he tested positive for the virus. In another incident a gynecologist from the Calcutta Medical College tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital.

The special birth and death registration counter of Kolkata Municipal corporation will remain closed for three days with the civic body taking up sanitisation there. An employee working at this department suddenly died of COVID on Sunday, following which the decision was taken.

This section of KMC used to function from its ward 45 health unit located just adjacent to KMC main building.

Member Board of Administrator Atin Ghosh said on Monday that KMC will frame a new roster with 50 percent attendance in rotational basis in all administrative departments except

those associated with essential services.