Record 10,321 sample tests in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Bengal government has achieved a new record by conducting 10,321 sample tests in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of sample tests done so far across the state reached 3,80,612 till Friday.



Bengal on Friday saw a slight dip in the number of Covid-infected patients in a single day as the number dropped to 355. The state on Thursday recorded 435 new cases. The total number of positive patients across the state has, therefore, gone up to 13,090 so far.

As many as 302 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours after they recovered from the deadly virus. The total number of patients discharged from the hospitals so far reached 7,303 on Friday.

On Friday, the discharge rate of patients stood at 55.79 per cent. The total death toll on Friday reached 529 so far in the state out of which 11 persons died of the disease in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested has gone up to 3.44 per cent.

Kolkata registered 131 new cases on Thursday and it has so far seen a total of 4,400 Covid positive cases. North 24-Parganas has recorded 1,848 positive cases out of which 52 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 1,984 cases have been reported from Howrah till Friday out of which 57 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The state Health department issued an order saying that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and surgical disposable masks and re-usable double-layered poplin masks would be made available at all the fair-price medicine shops in all the medical colleges and other government health establishments for doctors.

The MSME department will supply PPE kits and masks to the fair-price medicine shops. The doctors will be able to purchase PPE kits from these shops on requisition in their personal pads. The standard operating protocol will be followed for selling the PPE kits and masks.

The state Health department also issued notification on Friday to set up 'safe houses' for the management of asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases. 'Safe Houses' would come up at NBCC square with 100 beds at New Town and another at 'Pratidin Bhaban' at Tangra with a bed capacity of 150.

A junior doctor at the orthodontics department of Dr R Ahmed Dental College tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to Calcutta Medical College. A total 18 persons, including 12 junior doctors have been quarantined.