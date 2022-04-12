Reconsider decision of retaining Mukul Roy's MLA post: HC tells Speaker

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to reconsider the decision in connection with the anti-defection case of Mukul Roy within four weeks.Roy, who was the BJP MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency, had joined Trinamool Congress in June 2021.A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Rajarshi Bharadwaj, directed the Speaker to reconsider the decision to retain Mukul Roy's MLA post.



On July 9, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay appointed Roy as the chairman of the PAC stating that "he has vast experience in Parliamentary Affairs and he belongs to the legislative party of BJP in Opposition. He is the competent person to head the present committee of public accounts of this House".

In February, the Speaker informed that Mukul Roy had never changed his party. He is in the BJP. The speaker claimed that the plaintiffs had not provided sufficient evidence in favor of Mukul's transfer.

Kalyani's BJP MLA Ambika Roy had filed a public interest litigation challenging the decision of the Speaker Biman Banerjee to appoint Roy as PAC chairman without following the rules. Between 2011 and 2021 almost three dozen MLAs who had either been elected on the ticket of the Congress or the Left parties had joined the Trinamool Congress.