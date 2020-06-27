Recommendation made to permanently release 300 inmates out on parole

Kolkata: The state Correctional Administration department has recommended for permanent release of 300 prisoners from those who were released on parole soon after the lockdown to decongest prisons in an attempt to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.



Around 1,500 prisoners were released on parole after due approval from the state Legal Services Authority formed by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

It was on March 23 when the Supreme Court had directed all states and union territories to set up high-level panels for considering releasing all convicts who have been jailed for up to seven years on parole to decongest jails in an attempt to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The state had accordingly prepared a list of more than 3000 prisoners – among whom the convicts were released on parole while the undertrials were released on interim bail.

"I have already urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her accent in extending the release period of the inmates for another one

month. Once we get her approval we will place it before our Legal Services Authority," said Ujjal Biswas, state Correctional Administration minister.

A senior official of the Correctional Administration department said that the review committee has recommended the release of the inmates on the basis of their behaviour, their gravity of crime and police record of previous criminal antecedents. Presently there are 26,500 prisoners lodged in at around 57 correctional homes in the state that includes six central correctional homes.

"Prisoners are being explained in detail about how they should lead their life in their homes to avoid spread of COVID -19 infection. Besides instructions have also been issued to all correctional homes to carry out this exercise of awareness among those who are being released," the official added.

Advocate Tapas Bhanja, Amicus Curiae of Calcutta High Court in the matter of overcrowding in prisons pointed out scarcity of doctors in many prisons particularly the sub jails.

"I am sorry to say that part time pharmacists are treating

inmates due to non availability of doctors. I have brought this matter before the Calcutta High Court during a hearing through video conference on June 24," said Bhanja.