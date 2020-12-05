Receipt of Swasthya Sathi applications: Asked our commissioner to make arrangements, says Hakim

Kolkata: Chairman of Board of Administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has asked Commissioner Binod Kumar to make arrangements for issuing a receipt to the citizens who are applying for Swastha Sathi cards.



After visiting a number of 'Duare Sarkar' camps in the city, Hakim has found that people are demanding receipt against the filled up forms, especially for Swastha Sathi. He was inspecting the camps to assess the progress of the scheme.

"People are very excited with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Duare Sarkar initiative. Majority of the people visiting the camps are queuing up to avail the benefit of Swastha Sathi. However, some people are demanding receipt against the Swastha Sathi form. I have asked our Commissioner to make necessary arrangements. The forms are being perforated. Such forms have already reached a number of camps," Hakim said. Hakim maintained that the record is being kept on a day-to-day basis against submission of applications so that the chance of misplacement of forms is least. "However, if people want to have a receipt, then they can have that too," he said. He reiterated that the opposition was trying to run a false campaign by claiming that two separate types of Swastha Sathi forms were being distributed. "People should not pay heed to such rumours," he added.

On Saturday, Hakim attended a 'Duare Sarkar' camp organised at ward 82 in Chetla area. Apart from Swastha Sathi, the Duare Sarkar initiative focuses on 10 other schemes including Khadya Sathi, Caste Certificates, Sikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposili Bandhu, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Aikyashree, MGNREGA and Krishak Bandhu.

Pending issues of mutation and assessment are also being taken up at the camps in Kolkata.